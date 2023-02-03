10 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re from Massachusetts

Massachusetts, like all states, has its own code of language. Heck, we have our own term that describes who we are which was originally based on our aggressive driving, and that term which nowadays can be both insulting and endearing is "Masshole." Let's take a look at some terms and phrases that are exclusive to Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

10 Phrases Only People from Massachusetts Understand

120 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these 120 celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city?