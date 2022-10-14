10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
I seem to remember never remembering how to spell "tomorrow". I always used to double the "m" and just have one "r".
Due to the fact that I never read too much in my teens, my vocabulary suffered, therefore my spelling suffered. The point is to never underestimate the power of reading!
1. "Calender" is WRONG.
"Calendar" is CORRECT.
2. "Occured" is WRONG.
"Occurred" is CORRECT.
3. "Seperate" is WRONG.
"Separate" is CORRECT.
4. "Broccolli" is WRONG.
"Broccoli" is CORRECT.
5. "Parallell" is WRONG.
"Parallel" is CORRECT.
6. "Conchence" is WRONG.
"Conscience" is CORRECT.
7. "Supercede" is WRONG.
"Supersede" is CORRECT.
8. "Grammer" is WRONG.
"Grammar" is CORRECT.
9. "Suprise" is WRONG.
"Surprise" is CORRECT.
10. "Mispell" is WRONG.
"Misspell" is CORRECT.
