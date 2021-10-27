Ok, technically it wasn't a blizzard, but it was a huge nor'easter and it dumped over a foot of snow in Pittsfield. The storm's highest snowfall total was recorded in Peru, MA, where 32 inches fell, according to Wikipedia.

LEST WE FORGET SATURDAY, OCT. 29, 2011!

I remember where I was at... a Halloween party of course! I mean, it was a Saturday night after all.

This is Jorja and I dressed up as Katy Perry and Russell Brand. One of my early fond memories of moving to The Berkshires.

The storm was supposed to start as rain and then change to snow; however, it just snowed and snowed and snowed.

Traffic problems, power outages, and more. That didn't stop the Halloween parties, though!

SOME WESTERN MA PICS FROM THE STORM

Screen grab from YouTube via WWLP

Screen grab from YouTube via WWLP

Screen grab from YouTube via WWLP

This was a particularly difficult weather year (2011) for Western Massachusetts.

If you remember, in June of that year a massive EF3 tornado had ripped through Springfield, MA and Hurricane Irene hit in August.

This year, despite COVID still being around, trick or treat is happening despite some rain being in the forecast.

No snow is expected!

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.