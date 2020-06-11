100% Chance Baseball Will Occur This Summer According to Manfred

For fans of MLB longing for some kind of professional baseball season albeit a shortened one, it looks like there will be a light at the end of the tunnel accroding to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. This not only is good news for fans but for WSBS as we will finally be able to get Red Sox games back on the air.

According to ESPN Manfred is certain about the return of Major League Baseball but he is hopeful that it will come as the result of a negotiated agreement with the MLB Players Association, a circumstance that feels unlikely in the midst of contentious, seemingly unproductive negotiations over the past few weeks.

Manfred is planning on ordering opening day if an agreement is not reached.

You can read the entire artilce by going to ESPN's website.