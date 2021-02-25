$100K Grant Helps Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary Improve Accessibility

Thanks to a generous gift from the Feigenbaum Foundation, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary’s Opening Doors to Nature capital campaign is within $50,000 of its $1,125,000 goal.

According to a press release from Mass Audubon, the $100,000 grant will help improve Pleasant Valley’s accessibility, allowing the popular wildlife sanctuary in Lenox to welcome a broader and more diverse audience for outdoor recreation and creative nature-based education programs.

Opening Doors to Nature supports construction of an addition to the sanctuary’s 18th-century program barn that includes accessible visitor amenities and outdoor learning spaces.

The new building will open this spring and allow Pleasant Valley to meet the growing demand for visitation, programs, and partnerships while welcoming people of all backgrounds and experiences to forge their own connections to nature.

We are truly grateful to the Feigenbaum Foundation for its continued generosity and support of our work in the Berkshires to connect people of all ages and backgrounds with nature... This funding brings us so close to making our vision of a fully accessible Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, a reality. ~ Mass Audubon West Director Becky Cushing-Gop

The Pittsfield-based foundation, established in 1988 by brothers Armand and Donald Feigenbaum, has donated millions of dollars to Berkshire County-based institutions. This is the second gift from the foundation in support of the sanctuary’s capital project.

To learn more about the Feigenbaum Foundation, please visit feigenbaumfoundation.org. For more information on Opening Doors to Nature, visit massaudubon.org/openingdoors

Mass Audubon protects more than 38,000 acres of land throughout Massachusetts, saving birds and other wildlife, and making nature accessible to all.