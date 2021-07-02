104th Fighter Wing Flyovers in Western Mass this Weekend and Next…

The 104th Fighter Wing based out of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield will rev up the engines on their F-15C Eagle Aircraft and head into the sky to thrill the masses with flyovers on Sunday July 4th and Saturday July 10th.

The scheduled flyovers will take place this Sunday the 4th over Springfield at approximately 7:10 pm. There will be a crowd gathered in Springfield for the city’s annual fireworks display shot off from the Memorial Bridge. Viewing for the public will be ideal from Riverfront Park in Springfield.

A week from tomorrow, Saturday July 10th, the skilled pilots of the 104th Fighter Wing will flyover Mt. Tom in Easthampton around 10:20 am, and over the Southwick Motocross event around 1 pm that afternoon.

The F-15C Eagles will fly in formation, serving as a symbol of air power and patriotism according to the release from the Air Force. The flyovers performed by the 104th Fighter Wing's F-15 Eagles during any special events serve as an additional training opportunity for the pilots and ground crews, and are scheduled if the operational mission allows, as part of the regular annual flying training plan.

The 104th Fighter Wing is made up of highly trained personnel ready to provide Air Superiority on-demand anywhere in the world with 21 assigned F-15C Eagle Aircraft. The 104th is trained to provide 24/7 Aerospace Control Alert, providing armed F-15 fighters ready to scramble in a moment’s notice to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat, security for one quarter of the nation’s population and over one-third of the Gross Domestic Product.

The Wing is always on call for emergency response to include security, logistics, communications, explosive ordnance disposal, firefighting, and medical support to the nation and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

It should be a source of comfort for anyone living in the Berkshires and Western Mass to know this elite group of service men and women are at the ready to help protect and serve at moment’s notice. Thank you for your service!

