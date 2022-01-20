11 of Connecticut’s Most Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
From a dilapidated missile site to an indoor graveyard from the 1600s, Connecticut is the home to some unusually fantastical places of interest that are hiding in plain sight that you may have never known existed.
A Walk Into the Infamous Stories of Union Cemetery
Alleged UFO Images from All Over CT
These folks claim to have spotted UFO's in the sky over CT. Some are a downright jokes, others are hard to explain away and a few will give you the chills.