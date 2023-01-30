11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs to Bring to Town

It's always important to support local restaurants throughout the Pittsfield community and throughout the Berkshires. There are several that are so good! But why not add some more options overall?

When it comes to restaurant chains per capita, Massachusetts is pretty much in the middle of the pack compared to the other states throughout the U.S. The Bay State has 77.5 restaurant chains per 100,000 residents. That is a far cry from our neighbors in New York with 92.3 per 100k residents. What's the deal with the Bay State lacking in that area?

So yes, we need more options for dine-in, takeout, delivery, or just to stop off for a quick bite when we're in a hurry. Fast food happens to be pretty convenient for that. Besides, we're in a popular area for tourism. We might as well show of the best selection of restaurants we possibly can to everyone passing through.

For all of those reasons and more, the more options we have, the better! So why not bring some of these, if not all, restaurant chains from the list below to Pittsfield? Maybe you even have some restaurants in mind that you would like to see here. Let's go ahead and be greedy about it. Perhaps you might see a few that you happen to agree with on the following list.

Either way, here's a list of some restaurant chains and fast food joints to bring to Pittsfield...

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now

What do you think, Pittsfield? Who wants to see some of these spots come to town?

