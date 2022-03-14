11 Things Massachusetts Looks to Ban This Year

Just a few months ago we were telling you about the new Massachusetts laws going into effect for 2022. Now nearly a dozen new bills have been introduced with hopes of becoming laws, too.

Every year the Massachusetts legislature works out which bills will become laws. If you grew up watching "Schoolhouse Rock," then perhaps a certain song pops into your head when you think of that.

From committee meetings to bill readings to the governor's desk, bills have a long road ahead of them.

Obviously, not all bills become laws. In Massachusetts a 2019 bill that proposed banning youth football was never passed. And after the two-year legislative session concludes any pending bills are no longer under consideration and must be refiled to be considered again.

The second annual session of the state legislature has been underway for several weeks, so when the formal sessions end this July many of the bills that have been proposed since 2021 will either be passed or be off the table until refiled.

Keeping all that in mind, there are many different types of bills -- bills looking to amend current laws, bills hoping to permit things and, of course, bills aimed at banning things.

These 11 current bills are aimed at banning a variety things across the state, but that doesn't mean those things will get banned.

From workplace equality to child safety to keeping more plastics out of circulation, here is what Massachusetts legislators are hoping to eliminate across the state by the end of 2022.

Everything Massachusetts is Working to Ban in 2022 Every year our state senators and representatives work out new rules and regulations for Massachusetts. From amending laws to repealing laws, allowing certain actions or banning them, our state government brings a lot of ideas to the table each and every year. These are the bills aimed at banning things proposed for 2022.