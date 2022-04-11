12 Massachusetts State Police Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

12 Massachusetts State Police have been fired from their jobs because they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That news is not sitting well with State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara. The twelve that were fired included 11 troopers and one sergeant.

Last summer Republican Gov. Charlie Baker ordered most state employees to be vaccinated against a COVID-19 or else face possible termination - a mandate which McNamara, after the terminations, called "obsolete."

McNamara made his feelings very clear...

As part of a statement that McNamara sent out to members of the Massachusetts State Police Association, he did not mince words:

A true leader would never treat the men and women who serve this Commonwealth in such a disgraceful manner! ~ State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara

McNamara shared a very strong-worded statement with the association's membership on Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The main points from McNamara's Statement:

Lives turned upside down...

Today, twelve of our members were terminated due to Governor Baker's obsolete vaccine mandate. Our members were terminated on Friday, and at the end of the workday, to avert attention throughout the weekend. They should have never been terminated because of their medical and/or religious beliefs, which are protected rights. These members served the Commonwealth honorably and with the stroke of a pen their lives were turned upside down and their careers ended...

The Governor's actions are called vindictive and shameful...

As Governor Baker lifts COVID restrictions in the Commonwealth, he refuses to rescind E.O. 595. The injunction that we won and was upheld in Suffolk Superior Court has temporarily stopped the termination of seven of our members... Governor Bakers' actions are vindictive and shameful especially after a court-ordered stay has been granted to a few...

The firings come at a time of low staffing levels...

Governor Baker should realize that at a time of critically low staffing levels in our department, he should not be terminating any of our members because of their strongly held religious beliefs or medical determinations...

Legal actions are being explored...

Lastly, the Association leadership has further consulted our attorneys to explore even more legal action relevant to E.O. 595. Additionally, we will follow through on our already filed grievances and continue fighting for our wrongfully terminated members...

You can read the full statement, HERE.

*We may update this story if there are further developments.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.