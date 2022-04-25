12 People Charged In Huge Drug Trafficking Operation in Lawrence
Attorney General Maura Healy's New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized Over 4 Kilograms of Fentanyl in Addition to Six Firearms, Seven Large-Capacity Magazines, and Ammunition as part of a recent investigation.
12 individuals have been arrested in this Lawrence drug raid...
According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, AG Healy announced on Friday that twelve individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a joint state, local, and federal takedown which recovered over 4 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and several firearms.
The charges are the result of Healy's task force...
According to State Police, the charges are the result of an investigation by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force including Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team North, State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Manchester District Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Salem, New Hampshire Police Department, with assistance from the Lawrence Police Department.
Stash house search yields fentanyl, guns, and ammo...
Authorities executed a search warrant at a stash house in Lawrence on Thursday of last week and seized approximately 4 ½ kilograms of suspected fentanyl, five handguns, one rifle, seven large-capacity magazines, and ammunition.
12 suspects are facing multiple charges...
There are twelve individuals being charged in connection with the drug trafficking operation and are each facing multiple counts of drugs and firearms possession:
- Jordany Miguel Romero, age 34, of Lawrence
- Jorge Luis Guzman Alvarez, age 27, of Lawrence
- Modesto Reyes Alvarez, age 33, of Lawrence
- Wilton Manuel Vittini Gonzalez, age 27, of Lawrence
- Osiris Alexander Rodriguez Guzman, age 28, of Lawrence
- Eduardo Alvarez Rodriguez, age 28, of Lawrence
- Freddy Antonio Baez Nova, age 39, of Lawrence
- Luis Alfredo Lara Ruiz, age 28, of Lawrence
- Angel Sebastian Guerrero Sanquintin, age 26, of Lawrence
- Julio Calderon-Colon, age 40, of Lawrence
- Henry Alexander Guerrero, age 30, of Lawrence
- Manuel Alejandro Lara Ruiz, age 31, of Lawrence
Each of the defendants was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday and held without bail pending a further hearing on May 2nd, 2022. The charges at this point are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
