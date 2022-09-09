After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the scariest haunting attractions in the state of Massachusetts is making a return to Jiminy Peak. 13 Nights at Jiminy will be back in the Berkshires for 2022. The new schedule for this year was recently released and its earliest dates will be here before you know it!

Just last week, 13 Nights at Jiminy made the announcement on its social media of its 2022 dates.

As you may have noticed, the first date is Friday, September 30th. The attraction is recommended for ages 10 and up.

The scares that await you at 13 Nights of Jiminy involve the Plantation of Jericho. Life has seemingly taken an unexpectedly horrifying turn as the structure was originally built as a safe haven, but an unnamed terror that is rising out of the valley. There will be scares around every corner at 13 Nights of Jiminy.

The adventures listed on their website are as follows:

13 Nights - $27

The Mountain Coaster - $15 per ride

Scare & Scream Package - $44 (includes trip through 13 Nights and two trips on the Mountain Coaster)

Christiansen's Tavern - available just around the corner for a snack, a meal, or a drink

There is also lodging available at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. Tickets for 13 Nights of Jiminy will be available soon. The haunted attraction will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for each night. The final Mountain Coaster will be at 10 p.m.

As someone who is new to the region, I'm excited to see what 13 Nights of Jiminy has in-store for everyone. Perhaps since it's the first time reopening in over two years, maybe the scares will be that much more intense this year. The first night is just a few weeks away!

