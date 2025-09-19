It's getting to be that time of year when haunted attractions are gearing up throughout Massachusetts and here in the Berkshires. It's an exciting time for me, as I thoroughly enjoy exploring the creativity, cleverness, and scares these attractions offer.

One haunted attraction I attended a few years back was 13 Nights at Jiminy Peak in Hancock. I liked the entire concept of riding the lift up the mountain, as a horrific attraction awaits me. That particular year featured an Alien/Area 51 theme. It was fun and different. It wasn't the same old haunted house that's been done to death (see what I did there?).

13 Nights Returns to Berkshire County This Fall, and it Features a Horrifying Theme

Jiminy Peak is bringing back 13 Nights this fall with the haunted attraction open to the public on Sept. 26 and 27, as well as Oct. 3,4,10,11,12,17,18,24,25, 30, and 31 from 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm. The theme for this year's 13 Nights attraction (at least according to Jiminy's website) is The Exorcist. Now we're talking. I wonder if attendees will be met with spinning heads and pea soup being vomited on them. It would have to be part of the experience, no? I also wonder if there will be any Exorcist shenanigans when riding up the mountain on the lift. I wouldn't want to be stuck with a possessed Regan sitting next to me.

The Nuts and Bolts

As with many Halloween haunted attractions, there are a variety of packages you can choose from when attending 13 Nights, and if you decide to attend, you'll have to fill out a liability release and agreement not to sue. You can actually fill out the form before you arrive at Jiminy Peak. You can get complete details by going here.

