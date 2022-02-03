13 of Our Favorite Songs Written About Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a special and unique state that means so much to so many people. Whether you grew up here, live here now, or even vacationed here during your childhood, Massachusetts makes an impact on everyone's life who calls it home in one way or another.

From the picturesque Berkshire mountains or the calming beaches of Cape Cod, there's a lot to love, so much to love that people want to talk about it, tell their friends about it, and even sing about it.

There are tons of songs out there that reference the Bay State in one way or another, from artists that were born here, vacation here or still call Massachusetts home.

Here's a look at our favorite songs about the great state of Massachusetts:

Boston Rag by Steeley Dan, released in 1973 on Countdown to Ecstasy

Boston by Kenny Chesney, released in 2005 on Be as You Are (Songs from an Old Blue Chair)

Mass Pike by The Get Up Kids, released in 2001 on Red Letter Day

Dirty Water by The Standells, released in 1966 on Dirty Water. Later performed live by The Dropkick Murphys on St. Patrick's Day in 2002

Old Cape Cod by Patti Page, released in 1957

Sweet Baby James by James Taylor, released in 1970 on Sweet Baby James. Contains the lyrics: "Now the first of December was covered with snow

and so was the turnpike from Stockbridge to Boston.

Though the Berkshires seemed dreamlike on account of that frosting,

with ten miles behind me and ten thousand more to go."

Boston by The Byrds, released in 1969 on Preflyte

Massachusetts by Aaron Lewis, released in 2011 on Town Line

Alice's Restaurant by Arlo Guthrie, released in 1967 on Alice's Restaurant

Massachusetts by Arlo Guthrie, released in 1976 on Folk

Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys released in 2005 on The Warrior's Code

Massachusetts by Bee Gees released in 1968 on Horizontal

Rock n' Roll Band by Boston, released in 1976 on the self-titled album Boston.

