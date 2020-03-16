15 More Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Albany NY area

(The following New York State Corona Virus update was provided to WSBS by WRGB-TV, CBS 6)

15 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in neighboring Albany county. The only locally based area where cases remain rampant were found in Dutchess county where 3 more people tested for Corona virus as a total of 10 people were stricken by the disease. Ulster county also has 2 new cases bringing their total up to 7.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said that testing of Corona Virus continues to increase within the capital city and it's confines as the Empire State as a whole is in a phase of community mitigation as precautions are being taken to stop the spread from close contact between individuals in large gatherings.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had some distressing news to pass along as a 3rd person has died due to symptoms of Corona Virus in New York. he reiterated the latest casualty was a 79 year old woman who had "multiple, major underlying health issues".

Albany's Police Department is asking people not to file reports in person at their police stations as they will accept phone calls from the general public and they are limiting contact pertaining to non-emergency incidents. The Adminstrative Services Bureau will also be closed to the public and reports can be sent via this web site.

