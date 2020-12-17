15-Year Project for the Housatonic River Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be overseeing the $576 million dollar cleanup of the Housatonic River over the next 15 years according to an article in iBerkshire.com.

Following year of studies and negotiations, a "Revised Permit" was issued under the Resource Conservation Recovery Act. Singed by the EPA yesterday , the permit will become effective on February 3, 2021.

The permit makes clear the cleanup measures that General Electric Co. will have to adhere to and remove the contamination caused by polyclorinated bibhenyis used in the manufacturing of transformers at the company's former Pittsfield plant, according to iBerkshire.

It is expected to take up to three years to design activities and thirteen years to implement the plan to cleanup the river. The targeted is 11 miles of of sediment and floodplain encompassing Pittsfield, Lenox and Lee.