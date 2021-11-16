$15K Reward Offered in 47 Year Old Berkshire County Homicide Case

A total of $15,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 47-year-old Berkshire County murder case.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides them with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the 1974 murder of North Adams native, Kim Benoit. The Benoit family, who continues to work closely with DA staff and law enforcement, has offered an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

According to a media release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Today, November 16th, marks the 47th anniversary of the day Kim Benoit’s body was discovered down an embankment alongside the Deerfield River in the town of Florida in 1974. Benoit's family had reported the then 18-year-old girl missing earlier in the month. Benoit was born and raised in the city of North Adams, attended local schools there, and resided on the west side of the city before her disappearance.

Investigators have never given up in their efforts...

The DA's office says that since her body was found, investigators have worked tirelessly on the homicide to include renewed efforts in the early 2000s based on the receipt of a significant lead. Law enforcement, over the years, has consistently followed up on case-related leads of moderate to significant value but still does not have enough to provide the family closure.

Offering the financial reward provides a new step in the hopes of individuals coming forward...

Our hearts are with the Benoit family as another year goes by without resolution. My office, the State Police, and the North Adams Police have not forgotten Kim or her family and have never stopped investigating her murder... I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure they deserve. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the North Adams Police remain dedicated to Benoit’s case and request that anyone with information contact troopers at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.

