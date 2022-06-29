16 Arrests Made In Raid Of Large-Scale Drug Operation In Brockton

In a huge win for narcotics enforcement in Massachusetts, authorities in Plymouth County conducted a raid of a major drug operation in Brockton with several street-level operators. In fact, 16 suspects in all were arrested on Tuesday morning.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday morning...

Authorities on Tuesday morning executed a warrant sweep targeting the widespread street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs as well. The warrant was carried out by the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team with help from Brockton Police, the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section among others.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

(Above: authorities entering a Brockton residence during Tuesday morning's raid)

16 arrested, fentanyl and cocaine seized...

Undercover drug buys from 40 individual targets helped build the case for the raid which was carried out across Brockton using 13 arrest teams. According to the post on the Massachusetts State Police media relations website, and on Facebook, several suspects have been charged with trafficking fentanyl. The majority of targets are charged with the distribution of that Class A narcotic or distribution of cocaine, which is a Class B narcotic.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

Here is the list of arrested suspects from the media release:

1. ERNEST BROCKINGTON, 34, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic. 2. KALI RICHARDSON, 42, of Brockton, trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, distribution of a Class A narcotic, distribution of a Class B narcotic. 3. TREVELL STARKS, 39, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic, conspiracy to violate drug laws. 4. SABRINA MARIE VELASQUEZ, 33, of Brockton, distribution of a Class A narcotic, distribution of a Class B narcotic. 5. NICOLE JEANNE VIERA, 25, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic, conspiracy to violate drug laws. 6. XIANDRA S. CABRAL, 37, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic subsequent offense; trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, conspiracy to violate drug laws. 7. LEMAR LUGO, 32, of Brockton, distribution of a Class A substance subsequent offense, conspiracy to violate drug laws. 8. ELIONEL ESTEVAN ORTIZ, 23, of Brockton, larceny by false pretense. 9. CARLOS BAEZ, 45, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic subsequent offense; trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, conspiracy to violate drug laws. 10. VICTOR ELIOTT, 55, of Brockton, distribution of a Class A narcotic; distribution of a Class B narcotic. 11. SAM METELLUS, 40, of Brockton, distribution of cocaine. 12. MORGADA BARBOSA, 52, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic. 13. EUCLIDES FERNANDES MARTINS, 38, of Rockland, distribution of a Class B narcotic. 14. ERIKA L. COMEAU, 39, of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic. 15. FAUSTO NICHOLAS, 39, of Brockton, distribution of a Class A narcotic, conspiracy to violate drug laws. 16. GERALDO COLON, 57, of Brockton, distribution of a Class A narcotic, subsequent offense.

According to authorities, troopers and officers continue to seek additional suspects.

