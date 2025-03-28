170+ Employees Face Layoffs As Massive Company Closes MA Location

The latest round of job layoff news involves a major communications company closing the doors on a Massachusetts location which means that over 170 employees are facing possible layoffs.

It's not all gloom and doom, however. There is hope, at least for some of the employees, according to Telegram & Gazette. The Telegram reports that Charter Communications will be closing a call center in the Commonwealth.

As many of you know, Charter Communications Inc. is a broadband connectivity and cable operator company that operates under the Spectrum brand. The company provides numerous services such as mobile and internet across 41 states.

According to the Telegram, Charter will be shutting down one of their call centers relatively soon. A center that currently employs 174 people. The call center is located at 95 Higgins Street in Worcester.

The company has until June 26 to move its operations out of that location. The Telegram reports, according to a spokesman for the company, that the building (which the company owns) will remain open for field tech operations and Spectrum News TV.

As was stated earlier, there could be good news for some employees. The company states that people currently working at the call center will have the option to relocate to other locations and are also eligible to receive relocation benefits.

Plus, current employees are being offered severance benefits. Other Charter Communications call center locations in the Northeast include Connecticut, Maine, and New York.

