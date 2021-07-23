My family has had several cats over the years, and one thing was true about every single one of them. They all like to make their way into the strangest places. Sometimes they would simply find a nice warm place to sleep, and sometimes they just want to be somewhere where they haven't been before. They always seem to want to go to that one spot where they haven't been yet.

Here are some pictures of my cats in some odd, weird, cute, and or funny places. They are not all still with us, but we have some great memories... and some great pictures of them all. I have a favorite. Can you guess which one it is?

18 Wacky Places I've Found My Cats

