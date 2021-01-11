Berkshire Money Management (BMM) has teamed up with Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire United Way (BUW), Northern Berkshire United Way and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires to assemble and distribute 1,000 bags of nutritious canned and packaged food throughout Berkshire County to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. As noted in a media release, BMM has donated $11,000 as well as more than 1,000 re-useable grocery bags to help with food accessibility to Berkshire residents in need.

BMM Community Development Director Nichole Dupont made the following statement:

This has been a devastating time for many of friends, family and neighbors. We hit the ground running last March, knowing that the community was going to be hard-hit by the pandemic. Access to food for our local families is an issue that is top of mind for everyone. We will continue our efforts to support the local community—young people, local business owners, social justice leaders, displaced residents—knowing full well that we can’t eradicate every problem, but that we will try our best to serve the community that has served us.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 12 percent of all people in Berkshire County suffered from food insecurity. Over the course of the pandemic, this percentage has increased exponentially. Financed by Berkshire Money Management, Berkshire Bounty and an anonymous donor, the Jan. 18 distribution of 19,000 pounds of food will be countywide.

Distribution will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires at 16 Melville St., Pittsfield, from 10am to 1pm. During those hours, volunteers will place a bag of food in each car.

Volunteers will also deliver food to those who are not able to pick it up themselves. The food packing and distribution will take place in a safe, masked and socially distant manner. You can volunteer by going here. Financial donations for future food distribution efforts are needed and can be made by going here.

For more information on BMM’s commitment to community efforts including STEM education, warm clothing donations, PPE distribution, help for local businesses, and social justice initiatives, you can visit their “In the Press” page by going here.

