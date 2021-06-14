$2.65 Billion FY2022 State Budget Announced

The Baker-Polito Administration today announced that its Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Plan, which is a $2.655 billion plan-making substantial investments in critical priorities including housing, transportation, climate resiliency, health and human services, and education to promote economic growth and opportunity. The plan maintains flexibility by supporting existing short, medium, and long-term investments, and funding new initiatives that encourage growth and strengthen the Commonwealth’s communities amid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a media release from the Governor’s office, Gov. Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito joined Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan and Secretary of Education James Peyser today at Bridgewater State University to release the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Plan and highlight a major renovation project at the university, which is funded under the capital plan.

According to the media release, the Administration is investing $87 million in five major renovation projects across the Commonwealth’s higher education system. The capital investments at these colleges and universities are focused on strengthening programming that connects students with high-demand fields like STEM and health care, which will remain crucial to the Commonwealth’s economic recovery.

The plan also begins implementing the Economic Development Bond Bill and Transportation Bond Bill that Governor Baker signed last year. Through these investments, the plan aims to promote economic growth and strengthen the Commonwealth’s transportation system as more residents return to work.

As Massachusetts emerges from the pandemic, our FY22 Capital Plan aims to strengthen and modernize infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth in ways that promote opportunity. ~ Governor Charlie Baker.