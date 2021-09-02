$2 Billion +…The Weed Business is Big Business for Massachusetts…

Weed Business Continues to Grow in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has taken advantage of the lucrative cannabis industry. According to an article at masslive.com, the state has surpassed gross sales of over 2-billion dollars in less than 3-years.

The masslive.com article quotes the 2-billion figure from the state’s mandatory seed-to sale-tracking system monitored by the Cannabis Control Commission. The state passed the $1-billion mark less than a year ago and has doubled that number since according to masslive.com.

The Berkshires has a number of dispensaries selling nature’s finest and the number continue to grow. In Pittsfield Jack’s, Bloom Brothers, Berkshire Roots, and Temescal Wellness are doing big business with at least two new storefronts opening soon. North Adams has a couple of shops with Silver Therapeutics and Clear Sky Cannabis. Lots of variety in south county with Theory Wellness, Farnsworth Fine Cannabis and Rebelle in Great Barrington, and The Pass in Sheffield. Canna Provisions in Lee is a favorite among New Yorkers because of the access to the store right off the Mass Pike.

Western Mass is certainly leading the way in the state with a dispensary popping up all over Springfield, Chicopee, Northampton, Easthampton, Holyoke, and Westfield. At this rate, pot shops will be outnumbering Dunkin’ locations in no time.

You will certainly pay more for your weed than you did from your high school connection but the quality and variety aren’t even close. The price is certainly driven up by the additional 20% tax charged on all recreational transactions. That revenue of that sales tax goes right into the community and state coffers. A price not too many connoisseurs complain about knowing it is the price to pay for the freedom of shopping and consuming Mother Nature’s finest.

