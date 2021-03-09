2 Local Non-Profits Team Up To Expand Growth In So. County

Berkshire HorseWorks Incorporated is a seven acre ranch located at Patton Road in Richmond, Massachusetts. This local, non-profit organization is affiliated with the international EAGALA network as their mission is to provide equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning as families, individuals and couples can partake in fun, COVID safe activities which include snowy trail riding lesson experiences, donkey play and hikes with horses as these vehicles provide the tools in coping, challenging, communicating and healing for all participants to thrive in today's difficult world.

They will be collaborating their efforts for the next three months with Inspire, another non-profit organization as this volunteer driven organization builds a better world as they assist in the achievement of breakthrough results. Inspire has other national major consulting firms on board with them including Bain and Company, EY-Parthenon, L.E.K. and Deloitte.

Berkshire HorseWorks founder and Executive Director, Hayley Sumner is excited about this pairing:

"A collaboration with and guidance from such an esteemed firm is exactly the type of relationship for which we are hoping in order to make a broader impact and help those in need beyond the Berkshires. We are so appreciative that they have committed their time, resources and mental activity to our cause, especially as we sit at the crossroads of the COVID pandemic, requiring us to pivot more than once".

Inspire also expressed positive input regarding this upcoming partnership as they plan to provide guidance and direction to the ranch as they enlist an amount of strategic thinking and results oriented analysis as some areas include the identification opportunities for growth across new and existing platforms, revenue enhancement in conjunction with fund raising and future grants.

You can follow BerkshireHorse Works by logging on to their Facebook page OR check out their web site by going here.

