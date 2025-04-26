2 Longest Mountain Coasters in the U.S. are in New York and Massachusetts

How fun that getting into nature, so to speak, while riding a mountain coaster, is a super easy getaway in our own backyard.

When you're planning a day trip or a few days away over the summer and fall here in New England and New York state, doing something unique is so fulfilling, and don't you think riding a mountain coaster in a single car or two-person car totally fits that?

Even better is that the two longest ones in the United States are right here in Lake Place and the Berkshires. Talk about stunning.

WHEEEEE!

The mountain coaster in Lake Placid is right alongside an Olympic bobsled track. You know that means crazy, cool fun surrounded by amazing views and heart-pounding curves.

According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, the Cliffside Mountain Coaster is located on Mount Van Hoevenberg, spanning nearly one and a half miles in length as it literally follows the 1932 and 1980 Olympic bobsled tracks directly next to each other.

There's also a zipline, a gondola, an indoor bobsled and skeleton track, a cross-country biking experience, and Olympic Center tours, just in case the thrill of a mountain coaster isn't quite your speed, pardon the pun.

OH and get this! You drive your own coaster car, so you can control your speed.

Berkshire East Website Berkshire East Website loading...

Now let's drive three hours south to the Berkshires, where you can ride the third-longest mountain coaster in the country.

The Thunderbolt Mountain Coaster, just under a mile long, is nestled in Charlemont, near the borders of Vermont, New York, and Connecticut.

The second-longest mountain coaster in the country is the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster in Tennessee around a mile long.

If you want to continue this thrill and hit the longest mountain coasters in the world, then grab your passport. According to the Love the Mountains website, plan a trip to Andorra, a tiny country situated in the Pyrenees mountain range between Spain and France.

Andorra has the longest one in the world in Tobotronc, at almost three and a half miles long.

The Meiders Alpine Mountain Coaster in Meiders, Austria, is the steepest and second longest on the planet at just over two-and-a-half miles long.

From 'Mean Girls' to 'Terminator 2': 26 Times Dunkin' Was Featured in Hit Movies Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan