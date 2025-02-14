2 Massachusetts Bed & Breakfasts Rank Among Top Stays in the U.S.

Do you ever want to get away somewhere that's not all that far away? You can actually do just that at some of the coziest stays throughout the entire country, but here in Massachusetts. It just so happens that two of America's Best Bed & Breakfasts are right here in the Bay State. That includes the absolute best bed & breakfast in the country!

TripAdvisor has revealed their Traveler's Choice Awards, which include their Best Hotels for 2025. One of their categories happens to be their 'Best of the Best B&Bs (bed & breakfasts) and Inns'. They are those spots that give you that nice and cozy home away from home type of feel, but can also be romantic.

It's pretty amazing to know that the New England region had more than a few of their best bed & breakfasts in their national top 25 list. And we're feeling kind of uppity, Massachusetts technically had two in the top six (including number one). But there's actually a 'Top 25' that made the full list.

So, where are these best bed & breakfasts in Massachusetts? TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice had some things to say about each of the following spots that made the list:

#6 - Captain David Kelley House - Centerville

Here's what TripAdvisor had to say about this quaint B&B on the list:

Captain David Kelley House is a charming bed & breakfast with a historic Sea Captains House vibe. The accommodations are cozy, stylish, and tastefully decorated, featuring luxurious bedding, custom linens, and top-quality mattresses. The gorgeous grounds have well-cared-for flowers, plants, and a water fountain that creates a peaceful atmosphere. You can also enjoy beach access and try out fishing nearby. The breakfasts are not only delicious but also come with entertaining hosts, making mornings extra special. The property itself is in a classic Cape Cod town, providing a perfect blend of colonial charm and modern amenities.

#1 - Candleberry Inn - Brewster

TripAdvisor had plenty of praise for the number one spot on this list:

Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod is a historic, award-winning B&B with beach access, two acres of manicured grounds, and stunning views of Cape Cod Bay. Travelers love this beautifully-preserved lodge for its attentive and passionate hosts, offering little personal touches like welcome bakes and homemade treats that make every stay delightful. With its exceptional landscaping, proximity to the Brewster Flats, and breathtaking views, this charming inn is a gem not to be missed.

Not only that, but it's also #7 in the world!

And there it is! Some of the absolute best bed & breakfasts in America are located within Massachusetts. Of course, we shouldn't be all that shocked to have such luxury, but when you have two spots in the top of any 'Best of the Best' list, it's pretty impressive!

