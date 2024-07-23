2 Massachusetts Cities Named Among Best In U.S. For Startups

Usually one thinks of New York or Silicon Valley as go-to cities if you're considering starting up a (hopefully successful) business. What if I were to tell you that two Massachusetts cities were considered great places for a startup?

Not only that but one of those two cities is right here in the Beautiful Berkshires? I know, right? According to MarketBeat.com, many business executives consider a few locations in Massachusetts to be great places for startups.

MarketBeat.com, the website that enables investors to make better trading decisions, conducted a survey among 3,000 business executives to find out which cities they consider to be the best, most overlooked places to launch a startup business.

The survey allowed MarketBeat.com to put together a somewhat comprehensive list of the top "hidden gems" across the country for starting up a business. Before we dive into the two Massachusetts spots that made the rankings, let's look at the top 10.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 "Hidden Gem" Cities For Startups, according To MarketBeat's study:

Sebring, Florida Flagstaff, Arizona Monroe, Louisiana Scranton, Pennsylvania Round Rock, Texas San Luis Obispo, California Akron, Ohio San Angelo, Texas Florence, South Carolina Alpharetta, Georgia

Are you ready for this, Massachusetts residents? The city of New Bedford landed at #33 in the rankings. According to MarketBeat:

New Bedford’s rich history, strategic location, and supportive business environment make it a hidden gem for startups.

That's pretty impressive, right? But even more impressive is the fact that one of Berkshire County's landed in the Top 100. Pittsfield made the rankings at #78! Plenty of business execs feel that Pittsfield is a top "hidden gem" for startups. Again, from MarketBeat:

Pittsfield’s beautiful setting, vibrant arts scene, and supportive community make it an attractive destination for new businesses.

A congratulatory round of applause for not only New Bedford and Pittsfield but all of the cities that made the list. And thanks to MarketBeat for publishing the results of the survey!

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021. Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel