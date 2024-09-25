Massachusetts has an extremely impressive reputation when it comes to vacation destinations. Given that the Bay State is still a premiere spot to come during the Fall season, it's likely there will be plenty of travelers and tourists coming through the state in the coming months. Then again, perhaps you're someone already in Massachusetts that just wants a fun quick road trip for a getaway. If that's the case, you're in luck! Especially since Massachusetts is home to two of the absolute best hotels in the U.S.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' released a list of The 25 Best Hotels in the US. In order to find them, they decided to scour the reviews of TripAdvisor to seek out the most popular travel destinations throughout the U.S. It just so happens that two of them are here in the Bay State.

Where in Massachusetts Are 2 of the Best Hotels in the U.S.

The top 25 list that was posted had the first pick in Massachusetts listed at #24 on the list and of course, it happens to be in the biggest city in the state, Boston.

The Whitney Hotel

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about The Whitney Hotel in Boston making it's list:

This hotel is like a home away from home. It’s a boutique hotel with a total of 65 rooms that opened relatively recently in 2019. You are immediately invited to relax in the sophisticated environment that offers the kind of comfort that feels familiar. They offer special deals and packages and when you sit down to dine at their award-winning restaurant, you are transported to Sardinia and Sicily. No detail is missed at this hotel, which is furnished by luxurious decor. Select from several room types (you can even bring your pet along to enjoy the luxury with you).

As for the other Massachusetts hotel on the list, it's one that is no stranger to receiving accolades on a local or national level. Snagging the #20 spot on the list is a resort in Nantucket.

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort

As for The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, here is what '24/7 Tempo' said about them making their list of the best hotels in the U.S.:

This hotel and resort is located in Brant Point neighborhood just a couple of steps away from downtown Nantucket. This is the city’s warmest hotel space and it’s open year-round. The hotel has been open since 1891. A visit is a historic experience. In 2012, The building was restored and today, it pairs nostalgia with modern amenities. There are two heated pools on site and if you bring your kiddos with you, there is a children’s program they can enjoy. You get to select between cottages, suites, and rooms. Some of these include ocean views. The amenities also include a fitness room, yoga classes, an outdoor hot tub, and a sauna. This is a dog-friendly hotel, so you don’t have to leave any furry family members behind when you visit.

There's still plenty of time for a vacation during the Fall season, so why not make your way to one of these amazing spots, Massachusetts? They're definitely close enough! And they're among the absolute best hotels in the U.S.

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps