2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.

The popular food publication 'Eat This, Not That' found the 12 oldest restaurants in the U.S. that you can still visit. While a handful of those are most certainly within the New England region, two of such happen to reside right here in Massachusetts.

One is over on the eastern side of the state over in Boston, at the Union Oyster House. Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' had to say about the establishment:

Holding the crown of the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the U.S. is the Union Oyster House, established in 1826. Try to get a seat at the bar at this Boston classic and watch the oyster shuckers work their magic. A National Historic Landmark, the building's history stretches to pre-Revolutionary times when it was headquarters for Ebenezer Hancock, the first paymaster of the Continental Army. Federal troops received their "war wages" right where diners now enjoy baked cod, clam chowder, and other seafood favorites.

If you happen to make your way out east and want a taste of history, here's their menu.

This other spot isn't quite as far east as Boston, but it is still east of the Berkshires for sure. Over in Middlesex County, in the town of Sudbury, there is Longfellow's Wayside Inn. 'Eat This, Not This' had this to say about the spot:

The Wayside Inn is a historic tavern and inn that you'll find on the National Registry of Historic Places. Opened in 1716 as Howe's Tavern, it's one of the oldest inns in the U.S. In 1862, the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow visited the inn and set his collection of poems Tales of a Wayside Inn there. Automaker Henry Ford also once owned the property, which now operates a restaurant serving historically accurate cocktails like the Stone Wall and American favorites like meatloaf and lobster rolls.

If you're so inclined for a Sudbury visit, maybe stop in and have a bite off their menu.

Historically, we just have good eats here, Massachusetts!

