As we well know, Massachusetts has a wide variety of great restaurants and eateries serving some great cuisines throughout the state. Whether you're looking for seafood, Italian, a great steakhouse, or an excellent Indian restaurant. it seems like there's something always something nearby now matter where you are in the Bay State. Speaking of Indian restaurants, we now know where you can go for the two best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle, travel, and food publication '5 Reasons To Visit' recently made its pick for the best Indian restaurants in every state. While pretty much every other state had one singled out, Massachusetts has two Indian restaurants that are considered the best of their cuisine in the state. So, where are they?

What Are the Best Two Indian Restaurants in Massachusetts?

First, let's head to Middlesex County, to the city of Waltham. That is where you find a spot known as Rassa.

Rossa

Rassa has quickly made a name for itself since its existence. Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' had to say about this spot being one of the two best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts:

Rassa in Waltham, Massachusetts, offers an authentic taste of India with a menu that highlights traditional dishes prepared using fresh, high-quality ingredients. The warm ambiance and attentive service create a welcoming atmosphere that enhances the dining experience. Signature dishes such as the butter chicken and paneer tikka are both flavorful and satisfying, making it a destination for both casual diners and food enthusiasts alike. For anyone looking to explore rich spices and diverse culinary traditions, Rassa provides a memorable dining experience that should not be missed.

For the other best of the best Indian restaurants in the Bay State, you won't have to go far since it is also in Middlesex County. In the town of Bedford, you'll find a joint called Tashan.

Tashan

'5 Reasons to Visit' had plenty to say about why they are also considered one of the best Indian restaurants in the Bay State:

Tashan in Bedford, Massachusetts, offers an exceptional dining experience with its authentic Indian flavors and vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant is known for its diverse menu, featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary dishes, including fragrant biryanis, rich curries, and fresh tandoori options that cater to various dietary preferences. Guests often rave about the attentive service and the beautifully presented meals that make each dining experience memorable. Tashan’s commitment to fresh ingredients and bold spices ensures that every visit promises a delightful culinary journey.

And there it is. The two best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, which are relative somewhat close to each other. Perhaps you'll want to hit them both up on your next road trip. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images