There is a reason why Massachusetts is known as a popular destination to travel to at pretty much anytime during the year. There's plenty of great attractions and aesthetically pleasing spots throughout the state that make it such a desirable region to visit. And now there are two spots in particular that have been named among the 50 most beautiful places in America.

The popular travel publication 'Conde Nast Traveler' recently released their picks for The 50 Most Beautiful Places in America. If you're taking any sort of domestic trip or even just looking for a weekend getaway spot, there's a couple here that are closer than you realize.

What Are the 2 Spots in Massachusetts Among the Most Beautiful Places in America?

The first spot listed by 'Conde Nast Traveler' in their unranked list of the top 50 most beautiful places in America is the entire region of The Berkshires.

We all know the aesthetics of the Berkshires can be quite breathtaking. So, here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' had to say about why its one of the most beautiful places in America:

There’s fall foliage, and then there’s Berkshires fall foliage. This hilly region of Massachusetts—a long-popular escape for New York and Boston urbanites—comes alive with color during the autumn months, especially along the 63-mile Mohawk Trail. Fill your days with leaf peeping, then rest up in one of the area’s many cozy boutique hotels.

What could possibly be the other spot in Massachusetts that is among the most beautiful places in America? You would think they have to go somewhere on the east coast, right? Yep! It's Martha's Vineyard.

Of course Martha's Vineyard had to make the list! Here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' said about this beautiful spot:

Martha’s Vineyard is a favorite summer escape, lined by rugged Atlantic beaches and dotted with quaint towns. Head to the southwestern tip of the island (locally known as “up-island”) for more undeveloped and rural scenery, including dense woods, uncrowded beaches, and fishing villages.

In case you're looking to take some trips out to either of these spots throughout the Bay State, now is the perfect time to start planning a trip for the upcoming warmer months!

