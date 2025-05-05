Massachusetts is a very popular spot for tourists and vacationers alike to head to during the Summer months every year. With some unique cities and small towns all throughout the state, there are already a few locations that come to mind as soon as anyone thinks the word "vacation". It's definitely no surprise that two of their most popular spots are among the best summer vacation destinations in the U.S.

Now that we're starting to feel the warmup of Spring in the early days of May, it's the perfect time for planning those Summer vacation trips. Recently, AAA Travel Trip Canvas released their top picks for 50 Best Vacation Spots in the U.S. to Visit in 2025. Among those top 50 are two popular spots in the Bay State.

What 2 Massachusetts Spots Are Among the Best Summer Vacation Destinations?

Ranking at #30 on the list is Cape Cod.

Cape Cod

Here's what 'AAA Travel Trip Canvas' says about the popular destination:

Cape Cod, or "The Cape," as locals call it, is a peninsula that extends into the ocean from Massachusetts. The Cape comprises 15 villages that each have their own unique charm. Whether you spend a week here or take a short day trip from Boston, Cape Cod is a delightful place to connect with your loved one.

As for the best ranking destination Massachusetts had on the list, it's no surprise that we head just south of the Cape to Martha's Vineyard.

Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard took the #13 ranking on the top 50 list. And you can see why. 'AAA Travel Trip Canvas' had this to say about the most popular Summer destination in Massachusetts:

Watch your worries sail away when you step foot on Martha’s Vineyard. This island comes to life in the summertime with its amazing weather, beautiful beaches and charming villages. From the gentle shores of Menemsha Public Beach to the roaring surf of Katama Beach, you’ll find your haven no matter what type of beachgoer you are.

If you haven't done so already, it's time to make those Summer vacation plans. And now you know of a couple destinations that are nearly perfect for a getaway. Enjoy these upcoming warmer months, Massachusetts!

