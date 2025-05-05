As we've reached early May, we are getting to that time of year when it is perfect beach weather in Massachusetts. We all know that the Bay State loves its beaches and the warmer months of the year are upon us. And not only do we love our beaches here, but did you know that Massachusetts has, not one, but two of the best beach towns on the east coast?

Everyone's favorite travel publication, 'Conde Nast Traveler' recently came out with its picks for The 17 Best Beach Towns on the East Coast. Why 17? Perhaps they had 15 and couldn't narrow it down. Whatever formula they used, they found two of the best beach towns on the east coast in Massachusetts.

What 2 Massachusetts Spot Are Among the Best Beach Towns on the East Coast?

The list went unranked, so maybe we can just assume we had the actual top two best beach towns on the list overall? We can always imagine that's how it went. Regardless, the first Bay State town to show up on that list is Rockport.

Rockport

Here is just some of why 'Conde Nast Traveler' said that Rockport is among the best beach towns on the east coast:

The coastal region is known for its excellent seafood, beautiful beaches, and historic landmarks. Many a good film has been filmed here as well, such as Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester-by-the-Sea. There are many towns worth visiting, but Rockport is a favorite among travelers. Forty miles north of Boston, the town has a can't-miss natural gem in Halibut Point State Park, from which visitors can spot Maine in the distance 80 miles away. Rockport is also beloved by art history buffs: it is home to Motif Number 1, a fishing shack with the superlative “the most-often painted building in America.”...

While we certainly can't argue with that pick, let's now check out another one of the best beach towns on the east coast, which is Oak Bluffs, MA.

Oak Bluffs

While the scenes are already amazing, 'Conde Nast Traveler' had plenty of reasons to tell you why they are also one of the best beach towns on the east coast:

Ferries deliver day trippers to this little Martha’s Vineyard town daily and the colorful gingerbread houses for which Oak Bluffs is known are straight out of a storybook. Visitors walk straight off their boats into Ocean Park, a circular green overlooking the sea, encircled by said houses, with a frothy, delicate gazebo sitting in the center....

So, there it is! If you're looking to hit the beach this Summer, you now know where two of the best beach towns on the east coast are and they're both here in Massachusetts! Plan accordingly!

