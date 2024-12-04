Anyone in Massachusetts knows there are plenty of great small towns throughout the Bay State. And as Christmas creeps closer, there are definitely some towns that can make their appearance as aesthetically pleasing as possible to help them rank among the best Christmas towns you could be in. It just so happens that there are two Massachusetts towns in particular that happen to rank among the best Christmas towns in America.

The widely popular publication, 'Reader's Digest' recently listed the "55 Best Christmas Towns in America You Should Visit At Least Once." Basically it said these towns are an absolute 'Must-Visit Christmas Town'. So where are these towns?

For the first, which happens to gain plenty of acclaim when it comes to how it displays itself for the holiday season, we go to southern Berkshire county in the town of Stockbridge.

'Reader's Digest' had this to say about putting this traditionally festive town on their list:

This town may be one of the best family vacation ideas! Step into a Norman Rockwell painting, literally: The buildings of this New England small town are just as they were when Rockwell lived here, and as he depicted them in his 1967 painting “Main Street at Christmas.” As you stroll through this village in the Berkshire Mountains, enjoy holiday shopping and decorations. Other seasonal activities include a holiday marketplace at the Berkshire Botanical Gardens, along with several outdoor light displays, including Winterlights at historic home Naumkeag and NightWood at The Mount, author Edith Wharton’s home. To see more of the artist’s work, visit the Norman Rockwell Museum in town.

As for the other spot in Massachusetts that made the list of best Christmas towns that are must-visits, we go to the opposite side of the state on the east coast to Nantucket.

The folks at 'Reader's Digest' had this to say about putting this coastal spot on their must-visit list of Christmas towns:

This charming New England island comes alive with holiday spirit, making it an unforgettable winter escape. Kick off the season with the beloved Christmas Stroll Weekend—wander cobblestone streets lined with festively decorated shop windows, enjoy carolers in Victorian costumes and wave to Santa as he arrives by boat. The holiday cheer continues at the Festival of Trees inside the historic Whaling Museum, where the Nantucket Historical Association transforms the museum into a dazzling indoor forest of uniquely decorated Christmas trees. And don’t miss Nantucket Noel, a month-long celebration beginning in late November that lights up the island with its annual tree lighting, cozy boutiques and holiday specials.

And there it is, the two must-visit spots in Massachusetts that are among the best Christmas towns in America. If you're making your way to either side of the state, perhaps you should take in one of these spots over the next few weeks. Of course, make sure you get your shopping done too!

