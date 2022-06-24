2 Men Are Facing Charges In A February Shooting In North Adams

Two men have been indicted in a shooting that took place at the Key West Lounge in North Adams during the early morning hours of February 19th. The shooting left two people with gunshot wounds.

Grand Jury returned indictments against the men last week...

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said in a media release that a Grand Jury last week returned indictments against 20-year-old Paul Starbird and 27-year-old Keith Larrabee, both of North Adams. The court arraigned Larrabee on Thursday. Starbird is scheduled to be arraigned on June 29th.

The shooting occurred near the Key West Lounge in North Adams...

North Adams Police were called to the Key West Lunge in North Adams shortly before 1:30 AM for a reported shooting outside the lounge. When police arrived on the scene they found two victims that had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Berkshire Medical Center by Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services.

(Above: The shooting occurred outside of the Key West Lounge at 159 State Street in North Adams.)

Both men are facing a charge of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and more...

Both suspects in the case are facing similar charges. Starbird faces two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and single counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a loaded firearm. Larrabee is facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and single counts of assault and battery, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

