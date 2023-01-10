Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Massachusetts mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!

This Pittsfield, MA home has been listed on Zillow and looks like it has the perfect colonial touch throughout this palace. The home has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms across 7,800 square feet over 21 acres of land. The home is known as Fox Hollow Estate and is selling for $2 million as it's been listed by Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Barnbook Realty.

You will notice the hardwood floors, the extensive library, a lawn that you could practically golf on, four fireplaces, an incredibly awesome state-of-the-art kitchen, an unreal entertainment and/or game room, a hot tub, and a sauna. None of that includes the incredible patio that homeowners could only dream of.

The home is like something you would put in a brochure for the Berkshires and almost feels like even after you circle every room, there are even more angles to impress you. Did we mention it is located just off 777 West St. in Pittsfield?

But that is enough with talking about this palace, because honestly, no words will do this incredible house justice. It is most certainly something you need to experience yourself. So, let's have a look at this place that definitely, from the outside, looks like it's straight out of the movie, 'Clue':

