2 Saturday AM Chats For The Price Of 1

She has come a long way from raising night crawlers in her native Kentucky. Pem Pfisterer Clark is the hostess of a syndicated radio and TV show entitled "Wedding Planning With Pem" as she is hands-on with the daily tasks of writing and producing her program with an impressive total of over 4,000 episodes aired. Her other attributes include public speaking, wedding planning and she is the keeper of a retail shop and a wedding reception hall that exclusively tailors to brides and grooms in her community.

Pem is also an ordained minister who has personally officiated over 900 weddings which hosts about 6 weddings per week. She is also a talented artist whose illustrations are sold at retail outlets both nationally and worldwide. Her art commissions include The House and Senate in Washington DC and The Presidential Oval Office. She engages in active storytelling and has incorporated a catch phrase "Heck, yes-you can control your destiny". Learn more about Pem by logging on to her web site

Pem will join Ron Carson in part one of this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 10:05 am immediately following The Trading Post on YOUR Home Town Station.

Marshall Charloff recreates a musical legend as he brings the legacy of Prince to his audiences nationwide. He recently performed at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in a show best known as "The Purple Xperience" as patrons were entertained by this electrifying performance here in our backyard. "His Royal Highness" also mentored him in his quest towards embarking into a musical adventure and Marshall had the honor of sharing the stage with this iconic musical legend whose memory remains eternal and everlasting.

A new CD entitled "Unperfect" will be released and we'll sample a track from this impressive collection plus he'll fill us in on some upcoming "virtual" shows on the horizon. Plus, he has some upcoming projects coming up while keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic to perfect his musical craft with more musical accomplishments in the works including a streaming piano and voice concert featuring Jillian Meehan.

Check out part two of Ron Carson's Saturday Morning Chat with Marshall Charloff at 11:05 am.

