2 Saturday AM Chats For The Price Of 1

A programming note: Growing Your Garden with Greg Ward will not air this Saturday morning. Our resident green thumb will return LIVE in studio next Saturday, June 15th at his regular time. Therefore, we will present not one, but two Saturday Morning Chats with the first installment airing at 8:30 am.

Angela Meglio will be in studio with her four legged friend, Mulder as she will preview her upcoming "All Stars Program" which will air on June 19th at 9:05 am on YOUR Home Town Station. Her special guest is renowned dog trainer and canine aggression specialist Michael Shikashio. He is a Certified Dog Behavior Consultant through The International Association Of Animal Behavior Consultants and he is a 5 term President at IAABC. You can learn more about Michael by logging on here . If you would like to find out more about Angela's services to our tri-state region, head over to her web site .

Our 2nd LIVE chat at 10:05 am features a familiar voice to our WSBS airwaves. Ray Gardino will give us a preview of this year's upcoming Relay For Life which takes place on Friday, June 21st and Saturday, June 22nd at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. Ray will discuss the assortment of activities for participants and visitors during the 2 day event which begins at 6 pm on Friday and continues all day Saturday. Ron Carson will be broadcasting LIVE from this year's festivities with times to be determined. For more details or if you would like to sign up for this year's Relay, you can click on the link here

(Photo of Ray Gardino courtesy of his Facebook page)