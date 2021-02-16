2 Select Board Meetings For The Price Of One

The Town of Great Barrington will present a pair of Select Board meetings this evening and tomorrow night at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow these special sessions on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here

You can access these meetings via Zoom by clicking this link. Here are the specifics to log on for this evening's session:

WEBINAR ID: 836 2196 5848 PASSCODE: 654654

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER takes place at approximately 6:30 PM followed by a discussion and vote on the 2022 Fiscal Year budget policy and a budget overview presented by Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, followed by comments by The Select Board with valued input from The Finance Director and Finance Committee.

Other topics to be discussed include technology, news from The Town Clerk, Treasurer and Assessor's Office plus important Tax Collector updates. Comments will also be included by The Health Department and Building inspectors with added discussions regarding debt service, retirement and insurance.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will conclude with Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

Here is the itinerary for Wednesday's Joint Budget Meeting:

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6:30 pm followed by comments by The Town's Conservation Commission, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Other discussions include input regarding planning and community development, buildings and grounds, highways, libraries, parks and recreation, wastewater, capital plus a focus on the town's Council of Aging.

CITIZEN'S SPEAK TIME will also be featured followed by media time and the standard adjournment. A reminder: The next pair of budget meetings are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 and on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)