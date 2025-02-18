We all know that Massachusetts has plenty of unique destinations that are popular vacation and getaway spots no matter what time of year it is. But now with 2025 here, what towns are you looking forward to getting away to? Maybe with the Winter weather still around, it might not be right away. But it might also get you thinking about where to head when there finally is a break in the weather. Now we know the top two western Massachusetts spots you might want to venture out to this year.

The ever-so-popular travel publication 'World Atlas' made a limited list of 12 different towns that you should visit in 2025. While there were definitely plenty of beach towns in the Bay State that made the list, sure enough, and really with no surprise, western Massachusetts has two of those towns as well. So, get ready to make some plans to visit these spots!

Lee

If you're not quite convinced, 'World Atlas' certainly had plenty of reasons why you should visit Lee in 2025:

This lovely community in the Berkshires presents the best of both worlds by balancing a rural feel with urban amenities. Visitors who gravitate towards its rural side can take advantage of fun adventures in the October Mountain State Forest. The iconic Appalachian Trail cuts through the forests, a hub for campers, hikers, picnickers, anglers, and mountain bikers. On the other hand, Lee provides a more contemporary pursuit at Lee Premium Outlets. The sprawling mall has more than 60 outlets with designer stores and brand-name shops, such as Adidas, Michael Kors, and Tommy Hilfiger.

So, what could the other western Massachusetts town to visit in 2025 be? You probably won't be shocked...

Great Barrington

Actually you might have been a little shocked given that the Berkshires has plenty of great small towns on the western side of MA. Here's what 'World Atlas' had to say about Great Barrington and why you should visit there in 2025:

This hidden gem in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts balances a vibrant urban core with access to numerous nature escapades. Downtown Great Barrington harbors an active arts community that invites fans to watch an engaging theatrical production at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. This elegant turn-of-the-century venue hosts diverse shows, such as dramas and operas. Elsewhere, Monument Mountain Reservation poses a challenge for adventurous guests, with climbing trails leading to its 1,640-foot summit. The reward is epic vistas of the Housatonic River Valley.

Sure, these spots aren't exactly on the east coast, but perhaps that's more of a reason to make your way to the western side of the Bay State and check out some of the great must-visit spots over here!

