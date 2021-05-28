You know how it goes. You move or visit a new area and you have to get used to your new surroundings. You check out new areas, learn about the neighborhoods, school systems etc. It may also take some time to get names down correctly. Yeah, when your new in town, it's not rare to mispronounce street names, business names, town names...it's all part of the learning curve.

For me, even moving from one end of Berkshire County to the other, I had to get used to new geographical locations and the names that came along with those locations. I remember when I first started working on-air full-time, I mispronounced the town name Tyringham. It was embarrassing for me but these things happen. It was a good learning lesson which was when in doubt, check with someone first. Don't just assume if you're not sure.

Get our free mobile app

Back in April, I featured a combination of 10 towns, landmarks, figures etc. that I often hear mispronounced and have mispronounced myself related to the Berkshires. Well, I have added 10 more. We're now up to 20. What would you add that isn't already on the list below?

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations

12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police

8 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts: 2 Were Born in the Berkshires

21 More Celebs Born in Massachusetts: See Where They Were Born

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State