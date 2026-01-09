20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations: Have You Goofed on These?

Berkshire County residents know how it goes. You move or visit a new area and you have to get used to your new surroundings. You explore new attractions, learn about the neighborhoods, school systems, etc. It may also take some time to get names down correctly. Yeah, when you're new to an area, particularly Berkshire County, it's not rare to mispronounce street names, business names, town names...it's all part of the learning curve.

For me, even moving from one end of Berkshire County to the other, I had to get used to new geographical locations and the names that came along with those locations. I remember when I first started working on-air full-time, I mispronounced the town name Tyringham. It was embarrassing for me but these things happen. It was a good learning lesson which was when in doubt, check with someone first. Don't just assume if you're not sure.

A while back, I featured a combination of 10 towns, landmarks, figures and so on that I often hear mispronounced and have mispronounced myself related to the Berkshires. Well, I have added 10 more. We're now up to 20. What would you add that isn't already on the list below?

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations

