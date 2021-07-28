$20 For Concert Tickets from Live Nation Starting Today at Noon…

Getty Images

Today at noon Live Nation opens up their special ticket window and virtually starts selling tickets to specially selected Live Nation promoted concerts for a $20 ticket price.  According to Live Nation nearly 1,000 shows will have tickets available for the reduced $20 ticket price.

Live Nation has dubbed the promotion ‘Return to Live” and will be putting the $20 ticket price online beginning at 12n today for those select show while supplies last.  Click this LINK to go directly to the “Return to Live’ site.

Live Nation is not being specific about what shows, locations, or venues the promotion will be available for.  You can expect the tickets to be “Lawn Seats” and not actual stadium seating. Live Nation did provide a list of bands that are participating in the $20 ticket price promotion.  A number of those acts will be performing within driving distance of the Berkshires this year. That participating band list is below…

311…Jason Aldean…Megadeth…3 Doors Down…Jonas Brothers…NF…Alanis Morissette…Judas Priest…Pitbull…Alice Cooper…Kings of Leon…Primus…Brad Paisley…KISS…Rise Against…Brett Eldredge…KORN…Rod Wave…Brooks & Dunn…Lady A…Slipknot …Brothers Osborne…Lil Baby…The Black Crowes…Coheed and Cambria…Lindsey Stirling…The Doobie Brothers…Dierks Bentley…Luke Bryan…Thomas Rhett…Florida Georgia Line…Lynyrd Skynyrd…Trippie Redd…Daryl Hall & John Oates…Maroon 5…Zac Brown Band…

Here is an updated list of concerts within driving distance of the Berkshires.  Many but not all of these shows are being promoted by Live Nation.  The specific shows included in the Live Nation $20 ticket promotion are not yet available.

Concert Listing Updated 7/28/21

Friday            07/16/21      Luke Bryan-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Sunday         07/18/21      Chicago-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday         07/25/21      Black Crowes-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Tuesday        08/03/21      Guns N’ Roses-Fenway Park – Boston MA

Friday           08/20/21      Korn & Staind-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Wednesday   09/04/21      Billy Joel-Fenway Park – Boston MA

Saturday       08/14/21      Jimmie Buffett-Xfinity Center – Mansfield MA

Saturday       08/14/21      Skip Marley-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Sunday         08/15/21      Daryl Hall & John Oates-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday        08/17/21      Ann Wilson-The Egg – Albany NY

Saturday       08/21/21      Brandi Carlile-Mavis Staples-Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday         08/21/21      Thomas Rhett-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Sunday         08/22/21      Kiss (rescheduled date)-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Sunday         08/22/21      Judy Collins-Richard Thompson-Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday         08/22/21      The Roots-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Monday        08/23/21      King Crimson-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday        08/24/21      James Taylor-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday        08/24/21      Michael Buble’-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday           08/27/21      The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday       08/28/21      The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday           08/27/21      Dead & Company-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday   08/28/21      The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday       08/28/21      Lynyrd Skynyrd-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday       08/28/21      Alanis Morissette-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Thursday      09/02/21      Melissa Etheridge-The Egg – Albany NY

Sunday         09/05/21      Alanis Morissette-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday         09/05/21      Dead & Company-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Thursday      09/09/21      Joan Osborne-The Egg – Albany NY

Sunday         09/12/21      Outlaw Festival (Willie)-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Monday        09/13/21      Maroon 5-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday        09/14/21      Black Crowes-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday   09/15/21      Todd Snider-The Egg – Albany NY

Friday           09/17/21      Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday           09/17/21      Machine Gun Kelly-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Saturday       09/18/21     Billy Idol-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Saturday       09/18/21      Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Fri-Sun         09/24->9/26 Fresh Grass Festival-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Saturday         09/25/21          Farm Aid-Xfinity Theater - Hartford

Sunday          09/26/21       Pat Benatar-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Tuesday        09/28/21      Jonas Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday   09/29/21      Jonas Brothers-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Friday            10/01/21     The Goo Goo Dolls-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Sunday          10/03/21      Styx-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Sunday         10/03/21      Zac Brown Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday       10/05/21      Enrique Iglesias-Ricky Martin-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday          10/08/21      Florida Georgia Line-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Saturday       10/09/21      Lady A-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Saturday       10/21/23      Twenty One Pilots-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday        10/25/21      Harry Styles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday       10/30/21      Brothers Osborne-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Saturday       11/20/21      Jon Jett…Blackhearts-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Thursday      12/02/21      Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday           12/03/21      Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday        12/07/21      Dan + Shay-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday       12/11/21      Andrea Bocelli-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday   12/15/21      Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday      12/16/21      Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

2022

Friday           01/14/22      Kane Brown-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday        02/08/22      The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday   02/09/22      The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Sunday         02/20/22      Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday        03/22/22      Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday        06/20/22      Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday       07/12/22      Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday   07/20/22      Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Thursday      07/28/22      Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Thursday      06/16/22      The Doobie Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday       06/21/22      Steely Dan-Steve Winwood-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday         07/17/21      Backstreet Boys-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Friday           07/22/22      Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday       07/23/22      Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday         07/31/22      Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday           08/19/22      Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday   09/07/22      My Chemical Romance-T.D. Garden–Boston

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top