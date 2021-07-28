$20 For Concert Tickets from Live Nation Starting Today at Noon…

Today at noon Live Nation opens up their special ticket window and virtually starts selling tickets to specially selected Live Nation promoted concerts for a $20 ticket price. According to Live Nation nearly 1,000 shows will have tickets available for the reduced $20 ticket price.

Live Nation has dubbed the promotion ‘Return to Live” and will be putting the $20 ticket price online beginning at 12n today for those select show while supplies last. Click this LINK to go directly to the “Return to Live’ site.

Live Nation is not being specific about what shows, locations, or venues the promotion will be available for. You can expect the tickets to be “Lawn Seats” and not actual stadium seating. Live Nation did provide a list of bands that are participating in the $20 ticket price promotion. A number of those acts will be performing within driving distance of the Berkshires this year. That participating band list is below…

311…Jason Aldean…Megadeth…3 Doors Down…Jonas Brothers…NF…Alanis Morissette…Judas Priest…Pitbull…Alice Cooper…Kings of Leon…Primus…Brad Paisley…KISS…Rise Against…Brett Eldredge…KORN…Rod Wave…Brooks & Dunn…Lady A…Slipknot …Brothers Osborne…Lil Baby…The Black Crowes…Coheed and Cambria…Lindsey Stirling…The Doobie Brothers…Dierks Bentley…Luke Bryan…Thomas Rhett…Florida Georgia Line…Lynyrd Skynyrd…Trippie Redd…Daryl Hall & John Oates…Maroon 5…Zac Brown Band…

Here is an updated list of concerts within driving distance of the Berkshires. Many but not all of these shows are being promoted by Live Nation. The specific shows included in the Live Nation $20 ticket promotion are not yet available.

Concert Listing Updated 7/28/21

Friday 07/16/21 Luke Bryan-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Sunday 07/18/21 Chicago-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/25/21 Black Crowes-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Tuesday 08/03/21 Guns N’ Roses-Fenway Park – Boston MA

Friday 08/20/21 Korn & Staind-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Wednesday 09/04/21 Billy Joel-Fenway Park – Boston MA

Saturday 08/14/21 Jimmie Buffett-Xfinity Center – Mansfield MA

Saturday 08/14/21 Skip Marley-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Sunday 08/15/21 Daryl Hall & John Oates-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 08/17/21 Ann Wilson-The Egg – Albany NY

Saturday 08/21/21 Brandi Carlile-Mavis Staples-Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday 08/21/21 Thomas Rhett-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Sunday 08/22/21 Kiss (rescheduled date)-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Sunday 08/22/21 Judy Collins-Richard Thompson-Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday 08/22/21 The Roots-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Monday 08/23/21 King Crimson-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 08/24/21 James Taylor-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 08/24/21 Michael Buble’-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 08/27/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/28/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 08/27/21 Dead & Company-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 08/28/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/28/21 Lynyrd Skynyrd-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 08/28/21 Alanis Morissette-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Thursday 09/02/21 Melissa Etheridge-The Egg – Albany NY

Sunday 09/05/21 Alanis Morissette-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 09/05/21 Dead & Company-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Thursday 09/09/21 Joan Osborne-The Egg – Albany NY

Sunday 09/12/21 Outlaw Festival (Willie)-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Monday 09/13/21 Maroon 5-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 09/14/21 Black Crowes-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/15/21 Todd Snider-The Egg – Albany NY

Friday 09/17/21 Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 09/17/21 Machine Gun Kelly-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Saturday 09/18/21 Billy Idol-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Saturday 09/18/21 Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Fri-Sun 09/24->9/26 Fresh Grass Festival-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Saturday 09/25/21 Farm Aid-Xfinity Theater - Hartford

Sunday 09/26/21 Pat Benatar-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Tuesday 09/28/21 Jonas Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/29/21 Jonas Brothers-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Friday 10/01/21 The Goo Goo Dolls-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Sunday 10/03/21 Styx-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Sunday 10/03/21 Zac Brown Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 10/05/21 Enrique Iglesias-Ricky Martin-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 10/08/21 Florida Georgia Line-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Saturday 10/09/21 Lady A-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Saturday 10/21/23 Twenty One Pilots-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 10/25/21 Harry Styles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 10/30/21 Brothers Osborne-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Saturday 11/20/21 Jon Jett…Blackhearts-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Thursday 12/02/21 Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 12/03/21 Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 12/07/21 Dan + Shay-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 12/11/21 Andrea Bocelli-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday 12/15/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 12/16/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

2022

Friday 01/14/22 Kane Brown-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Thursday 06/16/22 The Doobie Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 06/21/22 Steely Dan-Steve Winwood-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/17/21 Backstreet Boys-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance-T.D. Garden–Boston

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.