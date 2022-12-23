20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!
Are you an offender of the following 20 words?
20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
- Triathlon not Triathalon
- Cemetery not Cemetary
- Grammar not Grammer
- Definitely not Definetly
- Government not Goverment
- Receive not Recieve
- Espresso not Expresso
- Publicly not Publically
- Separate not Seperate
- Astigmatism not A Stigmatism
- Calendar not Calender
- Tongue not Toungue
- Unforeseen not Unforseen
- Further not Futher
- Committee not Commitee
- Ecstasy not Ecstacy
- Environment not Enviornment
- Privilege not Privalege
- Embarrass not Embarass
- Restaurant not Restaraunt
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.