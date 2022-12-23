I will get candid for a second, brutally honest, if you will. I hated reading as a kid in school, I loathed it. Although I thought it would cause no real harm not reading, my vocabulary suffered bigly! Yes, along with that came poor spelling skills as well. I'm much better know, though!

Are you an offender of the following 20 words?

20 Words Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

Triathlon not Triathalon

Cemetery not Cemetary

Grammar not Grammer

Definitely not Definetly

Government not Goverment

Receive not Recieve

Espresso not Expresso

Publicly not Publically

Separate not Seperate

Astigmatism not A Stigmatism

Calendar not Calender

Tongue not Toungue

Unforeseen not Unforseen

Further not Futher

Committee not Commitee

Ecstasy not Ecstacy

Environment not Enviornment

Privilege not Privalege

Embarrass not Embarass

Restaurant not Restaraunt