2018 Annual Job Fair Coming Up

Do want more than what you are getting out of your current job? Are you currently out of work and looking for employment? Well we have good news for you. The Berkshire's 2018 annual job fair is coming up this Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Berkshire Hills Country Club located at 500 Benedict Road in Pittsfield. Veterans will be admitted from 10:00 - 10:30 and then the fair will be open to the general public at 10:30.

Employment opportunities include positions with the following companies:

Allegiance Nursing

Pittsfield Plastics

BRTA

Patriot Driveway

Harrington's Home Improvement

Northern Building Systems

Fairview Commons

and many more

Plus representatives from Townsquare Media Berkshires (including WSBS AM/FM, WBEC AM/FM, WUPE AM/FM, WNAW AM) will be at the job fair as there are open positions with our company.

More employment opportunities can be found by going here

So bring your resume, enthusiasm and dress for success at the 2018 Annual Job Fair this Wednesday. Good luck!