Backstage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 26), superstars got a chance to rub elbows, pal around and celebrate their big accomplishments. This year, the ceremony brought even more unexpected collaborations and big moments to the stage, so there's no telling who you might see behind the scenes!

Performers and nominees like Blake Shelton, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker and Shania Twain mingled as they waited for their moment to take center stage. There, they hung out with superstars of every genre, like Lizzo, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish.

Even if you watched the ceremony from start to finish, there's guaranteed to still be some behind-the-scenes moments you didn't see on television. Flip through the gallery below to see what was going on backstage during the big night!