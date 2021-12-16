2021 Deadline for Berkshire County Residents is Rapidly Approaching

As you have been seeing online and hearing on the radio over the past several weeks, our Berkshire County cluster of Townsquare Media Radio Stations for the second year in a row is awarding one Berkshire County resident $1,000 cash for lighting up their Berkshire County home, snapping a photo and then sending the photo to us here. It's 'Light Up the Berkshires.'

If you love holiday lights, blow-ups, decorations of all kinds, we want to see a photo of your Berkshire County home. If you have the brightest house on the block, send us your photo. If you have the most twinkling lights, send us your photo. If you live to emulate Clark W. Griswold, send us your photo. You get the idea, get the photo to us and you'll be in the running to win $1,000 just in time to pay off your holiday debt or purchase more Christmas lights so you can make your Berkshire County home brighter for next year.

Time is running out though. Now's the time to put your foot on the gas and get the photo to us as the deadline for photo submissions is this Friday morning, Dec. 17 at 7:00. Again, you can submit your photo by going here.

We want to thank all of our sponsors that are making 'Light Up the Berkshires' a reality including: Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows.

Below, are the entries that have been submitted by Berkshire County residents so far. Will you be the winner of $1,000 cash?

'Light Up The Berkshires Holiday Lights' Photo Entries for 2021

