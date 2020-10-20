2021’s Best Colleges in Massachusetts

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Massachusetts:

1. Harvard University

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Williams College

4. Amherst College

5. Wellesley College

6. Northeastern University

7. Tufts University

8. Boston College

9. Boston University

10. Mount Holyoke College

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Harvard University (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 38 = Worst):

1st – Admission Rate

28th – Net Cost

3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

4th – On-Campus Crime

2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 38 = Worst):

2nd – Admission Rate

27th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

26th – On-Campus Crime

1st – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Williams College (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 38 = Worst):

4th – Admission Rate

31st – Net Cost

2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

35th – On-Campus Crime

7th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

11th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

You can view full reports by visiting the links below

Best Colleges & Universities Overall

Best Colleges

Best Universities