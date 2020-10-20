2021’s Best Colleges in Massachusetts
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Massachusetts:
1. Harvard University
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
3. Williams College
4. Amherst College
5. Wellesley College
6. Northeastern University
7. Tufts University
8. Boston College
9. Boston University
10. Mount Holyoke College
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Harvard University (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 38 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 28th – Net Cost
- 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 38 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 27th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 26th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
- School Snapshot: Williams College (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 38 = Worst):
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 31st – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 35th – On-Campus Crime
- 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 11th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
You can view full reports by visiting the links below
