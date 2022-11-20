The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.

P!NK will take the stage to perform a medley of hits for the late 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John. Other performers include Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby. Additionally, Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a tribute to Lionel Richie, who will be honored with the Icon Award. Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, and house DJ D-Nice will also take the stage to perform.

See all of the 2022 American Music Awards nominees and winners, below, as they become available.

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite touring artist

Bad Bunny

WINNER: Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

WINNER: Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite country duo or group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Favorite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite hip-hop song

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

WINNER: Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B album

WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B song

WINNER: Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite male Latin artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

WINNER: Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite rock artist

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

WINNER: Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

WINNER: for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Tamela Mann

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Diplo

WINNER: Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite soundtrack

WINNER: ELVIS

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-pop artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice