2024 Sees MA With 3 Of The Top 25 Cities For This Naked Activity

To be completely honest, Berkshire County, I wasn't even aware this was a "thing" but apparently it is. This unusual activity, pastime, hobby, sport, whatever you want to call it, is gaining more enthusiasts every day in this country.

As I mentioned above, I had no idea this was a "thing", but with the growing number of practitioners on a daily basis, it most definitely is. What exactly am I referring to? Naked Biking. That was not a typo.

And not only is "naked" biking growing more popular but apparently Massachusetts has three of the best cities for naked biking. At least according to a new study. We'll get to which cities they are in a moment.

The experts at LawnStarter, the top online marketplace for lawn care, recently conducted a study on which cities in the country are best for naked biking. The LawnStarter experts compared America's 200 biggest cities based on 5 categories and 11 key metrics including the most nudists per 100,000 residents, public nudity laws, cities with the most summer sunshine, etc.

Boston, Massachusetts made the top 10 at #8 and Cambridge made the top 20, ranking at #19! Boston is a great city for nude biking!?! Who knew? Here are the top 20 Best Cities for Naked Biking in 2024, according to LawnStarter:

Portland, OR Chicago, IL Philadelphia, PA Seattle, WA Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Madison, WI Boston, MA Austin, TX New York, NY Buffalo, NY Milwaukee, WI Houston, TX Bellingham, WA New Orleans, LA Columbus, OH Boulder, CO St. Louis, MO Cambridge, MA Denver, CO

And just missing the top 20, ranking at #23 was the beautiful city of Somerville, Massachusetts. Apparently, naked biking is even more popular in the Bay State. In last year's rankings, Boston was the only Massachusetts city in the top 20.

Interestingly, the Sunshine State and the Volunteer State each have FOUR spots in the top 10 Worst Cities for Naked Biking in 2024, but we'll just list the top 5:

Clarksville, TN Northport, FL Buckeye, AZ Franklin, TN Cape Coral, FL

For the full rankings (and more on the study and the metrics used to get the results), visit LawnStarter's website here. And thanks for the info LawnStarter!

